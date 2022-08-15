36,375 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVE traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $149.43. 12,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

