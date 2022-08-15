44,288 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $380.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

