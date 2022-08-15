4,919 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.01. 6,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,561. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

