50,400 Shares in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Williams Rowland Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE WRAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,704. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

