7,910 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

