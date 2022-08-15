88,236 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,000. Visa comprises 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. The firm has a market cap of $404.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

