9,968 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 148.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PYPL traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $101.38. 250,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,845,373. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

