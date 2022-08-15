AAX Token Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065907 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

