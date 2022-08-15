Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 89,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

