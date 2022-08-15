Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,646,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.