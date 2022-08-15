Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,719,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the period.

MGK traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $217.34. 11,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,166. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.73.

