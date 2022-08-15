Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 305,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,844,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

