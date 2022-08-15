Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,199 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. 24,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

