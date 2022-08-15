Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 0.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

