Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

