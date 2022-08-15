Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.07 on Monday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.