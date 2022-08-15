Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.07 on Monday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

