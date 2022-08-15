ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.85. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 2,938 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $704.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

