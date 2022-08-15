Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adecoagro Trading Up 7.2 %

AGRO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 1,009,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,462. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,280,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 614,715 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,338 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 153,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

