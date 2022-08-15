Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Saturna Capital CORP’s 7th Largest Position

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,158 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61,585 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $165,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank of Marin raised its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 2,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

