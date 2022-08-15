Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.57 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

