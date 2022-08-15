Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.