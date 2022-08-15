Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.93. 16,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.