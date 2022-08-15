Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 134 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Insider Activity

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,266. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.