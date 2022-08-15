Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $39,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 451,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

