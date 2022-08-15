Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.97. 695,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,632,613. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

