Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Agora in the second quarter worth $864,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Agora by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 773,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agora by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Agora stock remained flat at $4.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Agora has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $500.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.05.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

