Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aimia Stock Performance
Shares of Aimia stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Aimia has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.05.
About Aimia
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aimia (AIMFF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.