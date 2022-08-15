Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aimia Stock Performance

Shares of Aimia stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Aimia has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

