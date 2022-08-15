Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,085 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

