Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $92.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

