Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 327 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $239.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.