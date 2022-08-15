Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $142.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

