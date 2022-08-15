Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,378 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,809,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.29 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

