Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after buying an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

WM stock opened at $171.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $172.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.