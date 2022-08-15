Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shopify Stock Up 0.8 %

Shopify Company Profile

Shares of SHOP opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

