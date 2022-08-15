Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

