Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $168.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.60. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

