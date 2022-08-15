Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 424,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.9 %

ADM opened at $86.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

