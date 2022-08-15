Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,735 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,570 shares of company stock worth $30,464,558. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

