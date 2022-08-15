Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after purchasing an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

BAC stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

