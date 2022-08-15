Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes $519,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

WCN stock opened at $141.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

