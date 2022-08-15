Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $186.26.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

