Alliance Wealth Management Group Acquires 7,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. 5,736,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

