Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 721 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.38. 256,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,161,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.