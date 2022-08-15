Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 1,964 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 732,808 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.