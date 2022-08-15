Altura (ALU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $937,118.00

Altura (ALU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Altura coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $937,118.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Altura has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013504 BTC.

About Altura

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Altura Coin Trading

