Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 12.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares were up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 24,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 563,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 27.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 5.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

