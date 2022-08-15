American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Investment analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,258,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,077,898. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

