American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $48.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

AEL stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 50.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

