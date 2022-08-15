American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $167.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

