American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

